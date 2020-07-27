U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for, among other things, her comments comparing a currency counterfeiter to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.
On July 21, the U.S. Senate’s banking committee approved the nomination of Judy Shelton by a party-line vote of 13-12. Shelton has been an advocate for tying the U.S. dollar to the value of gold. While some economists have argued that the gold standard was counterproductive and exacerbated the Great Depression, other analysis has shown that different policy decisions were to blame.
Nevertheless, Bennet said in a statement, Shelton’s “extremist views on monetary policy would undermine the Federal Reserve’s longtime tradition of independence and nonpartisanship. On several occasions, Shelton has wondered whether America even needs a central bank. She has called a convicted counterfeiter who sold gold coins with President Trump's face on them ‘the Rosa Parks of monetary policy.’”
Shelton, in a 2012 video, said she thought a convicted counterfeiter was the “Rosa Parks of monetary because he is challenging — challenging — what the federal government has done with regard to carrying out its constitutional responsibility to maintain the value of U.S. money.”
In her committee hearing, Shelton apologized for the comparison.
Bennet also cited the views Shelton expressed in her 2009 book — where she mused about selling public lands, Amtrak and the U.S. Postal Service — as reason for his opposition.
