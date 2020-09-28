U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has introduced legislation to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from transferring detainees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal comes after The Washington Post reported that ICE in June flew riot-control personnel to Washington, D.C. in order to confront racial justice protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. However, in order to travel on a chartered flight, the agents needed to accompany detainees.
Accordingly, the agency transferred immigrant inmates from Arizona, Florida and Texas to the closest facility to the nation's capital in Farmville, Va. Ultimately, 339 detainees there tested positive for COVID-19 by the next month, the largest ICE outbreak at the time.
“Prior to the pandemic, there were concerns of overcrowding, limited supply of hygiene products, medical neglect and generally poor living conditions for detained immigrants,” said Bennet. “I am deeply concerned about the increased challenges that COVID-19 places on detention facilities throughout the United States, particularly the facilities already violating detention standards prior to the pandemic.”
Bennet’s office reported that there are approximately 100 facilities holding detained immigrants that have documented cases of COVID-19. The legislation would allow transfers if they were medically-ordered, for those being released, or for custody changes for minors. If facility leaders cannot ensure physical distancing for detainees, the bill would trigger a process to release eligible individuals.
