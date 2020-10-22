U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was among senators on Wednesday to introduce a bill to nearly triple federal funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
“In the conversations I’ve had with people across the state during the pandemic, I’ve heard over and over about the toll this public health and economic crisis has taken on the mental health of Coloradans,” Bennet said. “Our new bipartisan legislation will strengthen the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by increasing funding for the program to support individuals in crisis, studying disparities in access to the program, and boosting awareness to ensure those who are looking for help have an easier time finding it.”
The lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides free and confidential support 24 hours per day. Calls from people experiencing suicidal crises or emotional distress are routed to approximately 170 local call centers. The service answered more than 2.2 million calls in 2018.
The Suicide and Crisis Outreach Prevention Enhancement Act would provide $20 million to the lifeline annually, instead of the current $7.2 million.
According to a study published in August by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a survey of 5,412 American adults during the last week in June indicated that nearly 41% reported at least one episode of anxiety, depression, trauma, substance abuse or suicidality.
“The prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorder was approximately three times those reported in the second quarter of 2019 (25.5% versus 8.1%), and prevalence of depressive disorder was approximately four times that reported in the second quarter of 2019 (24.3% versus 6.5%),” the researchers wrote.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump also signed into law a bill from U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to redesignate the lifeline number as 9-8-8. The Federal Communications Commission has set a deadline of July 22 for the transition.
