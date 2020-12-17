U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet introduced legislation this week to provide $60 billion for the conservation and restoration of forests and watersheds, with a goal of encouraging federal agencies to work with local entities to fund projects.
“For years, Congress has failed to invest in the outdoors – undermining our forests and watersheds, which sustain our economy and western way of life,” Bennet said. “The Outdoor Restoration Force Act begins to change that with an injection of funding to create new, good paying jobs in the outdoors, while reducing the risk of wildfire and other natural disasters.”
The bill would provide $20 billion for a grant program to support a variety of projects located in places with significant public land or water. An advisory council would direct the funding. An additional $40 billion would supplement the budgets of the departments of agriculture and the interior, as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This money would fund projects to remediate or reclaim abandoned mines, eradicate invasive species and improve wildlife habitat, among other purposes.
The entities and individuals who have endorsed the bill include the National Audubon Society, the Western Landowners Alliance, and Russell George, a Republican former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives.
“In a year where we are experiencing major drought and the three largest wildfires in state history, there’s no better time to invest in Colorado’s forests, watersheds, and landscapes,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state’s Department of Natural Resources and a wildland firefighter.
