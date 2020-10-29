U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and nine other Democratic senators have asked the State Department what it is doing to protect journalists around the world and hold countries accountable for infringing upon the freedom of the press.
“Recently, we marked the somber anniversary of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally killed by agents of the Saudi government at its Consulate in Istanbul for openly criticizing that country’s leadership,” wrote the senators on Monday. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was murdered in October 2018.
The senators explained that the Saudi government has used “authoritarian tactics” to silence critics, and called President Donald Trump’s response “unacceptable.”
“Two years later, we have yet to see evidence that the State Department recognizes the fundamental importance of a free press,” the letter stated. The department’s inspector general also recently found officials revoked a planned award for a Finnish journalist based on her social media posts toward U.S. leadership, and then misled Congress about its reasons for doing so.
The senators asked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to clarify what specifically the Trump Administration has done to hold Saudi leaders accountable for Khashoggi’s murder and to explain how the departement incorporates freedom of the press into its efforts to counter misinformation directed at Americans. Finally, they requested the actions the State Department has undertaken to dissuade governments from using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext for limiting free speech.
