U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is among the Senate Democrats co-sponsoring a broad police reform proposal that would outlaw choke holds, end no-knock warrants for drug crimes and require body-worn cameras on federal officers.
“We must act to dismantle centuries of systemic oppression and racism in our country — from slavery and Jim Crow, to redlining and inequalities in our education system, to mass incarceration and the killing of black Americans by law enforcement,” said Bennet. “We need a comprehensive approach to improve police training, practices, and accountability.”
The Justice in Policing Act would revise the federal standard for prosecuting police officers for conduct that is reckless, create a national registry of police misconduct, and award grants to facilitate the collection of demographic data from police stops.
Federal employees who perform searches or arrests would be required to wear body cameras, and the footage generally would be retained for three years. The bill outlines exceptions for capturing footage, including for the protection of confidential informants or national security.
The proposal would also address lynching by criminalizing the conspiracy to violate federal hate crime and religious freedom laws. The United States does not yet have a national anti-lynching law.
“Sometimes difficult circumstances present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring about historic change,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, in endorsing the bill.
