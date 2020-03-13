U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet announced that he is co-sponsoring a package of legislation designed to address the maternal mortality rates of black women through data collection, provision of child care and equity for incarcerated mothers.
“The maternal mortality rate in this country is shameful, and it is especially devastating for black women. We have to act urgently to address this crisis,” Bennet said.
Maternal mortality involves a death during pregnancy or within one year afterward, with a connection to the pregnancy. Amnesty International reports that 49 countries have a lower death rate than the United States, and that black women are three to four times likelier to die from pregnancy than white women.
Among the provision of the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, it would create multiple task forces to study social determinants of health and how to ensure new mothers have access to adequate housing. There would be an extension of food assistance for new mothers from six to 24 months, and a grant program for free child care.
The bill would also establish mortality review committees, including a new committee focused on tribes, and would allow federal funding to law enforcement on the condition that states have procedures to treat pregnant inmates humanely. There will be new funding for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to provide healthy food for inmate mothers, mother-infant bonding opportunities and treatment for inmate mothers with substance use disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.