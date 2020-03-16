U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was among the senators on Monday who introduced a bill to protect workers quarantined as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus from retaliation or discrimination.
“Colorado follows the legal doctrine of ‘employment-at-will’ which means that, with the exception of anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation laws and contracts to the contrary, employers can fire an employee at any time for any reason,” Bennet’s office explained in announcing the legislation. “Given the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, now is an appropriate time to ensure that workers are reassured that they will not risk losing jobs if they follow the quarantine or isolation recommendations necessary to keep the public safe.”
The bill, titled the “Job Protection for Quarantined Individuals Act,” would prevent an employer from firing or penalizing an employee who is in quarantine or isolation or who has been caring for an affected family member. The protections extend to voluntary as well as mandatory isolation.
Under the proposal, the U.S. Secretary of Labor would have the authority to investigate potential violations and pursue civil action.
Colorado requires that certain industries offer up to four days of paid sick leave for individuals undergoing COVID-19 testing, although there is not a provision for extended absences due to quarantine.
“I am asking the entire private sector of Colorado to voluntarily offer paid sick leave pending Coronavirus testing results so that we can collectively do our part to contain the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Jared Polis last week.
