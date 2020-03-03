On Monday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet wrote to the Trump Administration to ask how the federal government is deploying its election security resources as 14 states prepare to vote in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday.
“President Trump continues to downplay repeated warnings from the Intelligence Community (IC) that hostile foreign actors, including Russia, seek to interfere in the 2020 elections," Bennet wrote. “I remain concerned about CISA’s preparedness and the consequences of inadequate federal capacity for election security and cybersecurity.”
CISA is the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which works to defend against cyberattacks and provide incident response services. Bennet cited two reports, one from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the other from the Government Accountability Office, that made recommendations about information sharing and CISA operational plans.
In light of those recommendations, Bennet worried that “turnover for senior cybersecurity positions in the administration has been considerable, and last year, hundreds of CISA positions remained vacant, including critical cybersecurity roles.”
He asked the administration how many state elections officials have federal security clearances, the number of vacancies at CISA, proof that election security reforms instituted after 2016 are working, and assurances that the administration is providing assistance to state and local officials “without undue political influence.”
