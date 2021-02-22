A virtual concert headlined by The Avett Brothers will be held April 7 to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Colorado Springs teenager Charlotte Figi.
The 13-year-old Figi, who suffered from catastrophic epileptic seizures, inspired a medical cannabis movement after her story was featured on a CNN Special Report called “Weed,” hosted by Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. ”Weed” demonstrated how Figi’s seizures were soothed with Charlotte's Web, an extract of CBD now named in her honor.
Charlotte Figi, whose battle with Dravet syndrome changed the lives of thousands of children, dies from suspected COVID-19 at age 13
The tribute concert, called "Rock the RoC," will feature Gupta with The Avett Brothers, a folk rock band from Concord, N.C., that has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. They are perhaps best known for the song “I and Love and You.”
The lineup also includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash. Also scheduled to appear are Glen Phillips, Ruthie Foster, Sarah Jarosz, War and the Treaty, Jeffrey Gaines, Nora Brown, Molly Tuttle and others to be announced. Contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey also has been commissioned to design merchandise for the concert.
The concert will be free, with all proceeds from donations and merch sales to benefit Realm of Caring, a nonprofit organization that provides cannabinoid therapy.
“Charlotte's sudden and tragic passing at the age of 13 is a heavy reminder that life is precious, that the dignity of choice is critical, and that the courage of innocence is a guidepost for human wellness,” organizers said in a statement announcing the concert.
Reserved access to the concert is now open at rocktheroc.org.
