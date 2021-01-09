President Trump condemned Twitter shortly after the social media platform banned him permanently.
"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," the president said in a message on Friday night from his presidential Twitter account. "Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long."
Trump circumvented Twitter's ban of his personal account, posting the message briefly from his @POTUS handle before the tweet disappeared. His message was then released in an official statement.
"As we’ve said, using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules," a Twitter spokesperson told the Washington Examiner on Friday night. "We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account. For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts permanently but will take action to limit their use."
"I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!" the president added. "Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. STAY TUNED!"
Twitter concluded that the tweets “are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021.” It also noted, "Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter" and that those plans have included "a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021."
