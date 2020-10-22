More than one in three Colorado voters has already cast their ballot as of Wednesday night.
Election officials have processed nearly 1.3 million votes to date, a little more than 1% of which have been in person. Democratic women continue to lead in returns, representing nearly one-quarter of the electorate to date. They are trailed by unaffiliated men, at approximately 18% of the electorate.
Although Democrats have turned in more ballots in populous Denver metro counties like Arapahoe and Jefferson, Democratic turnout trails Republicans by roughly 2,000 in Weld County and by 7,000 in Douglas County, both of which have unaffiliated voters as the highest-turnout category.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day.
By Tuesday afternoon, 47.1 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. Approximately 139 million Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election. The project reports that Colorado has currently surpassed 40% of its 2016 turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.