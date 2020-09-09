The Colorado Department of Transportation was told in a new aviation plan to better coordinate with local jurisdictions and airports to ensure appropriate land use policies, facility needs and funding for fueling facilities are addressed.
The 2020 Colorado Aviation System Plan, which the Division of Aeronautics and planning consultancy Kimley-Horn published this week, reviewed existing aviation conditions, set goals and offered suggestions for the state’s 66 public-use airports that meet funding eligibility requirements.
“Per the findings of the 2020 CASP, Colorado is anticipated to see substantial growth across all three demand indicators: enplanements, based aircraft, and operations,” the report's executive summary noted. Over the next 20 years, Colorado is on track to be one of the fastest-growing states, and that demand will require increased commercial service to Western Slope airports.
Land use was an environmental issue for nearly all of the 66 airports included in the report. Water resources were a concern for 23, and air quality affected 16. As of 2018, only 10% of the airports met taxiway design standards and one-third had approaches that were negatively-affected by obstructions.
“The 2020 CASP revealed that Colorado’s total system investment needs (excluding DEN) are estimated at $1.8 billion which amounts to an annual need of $87.5 million,” the report concluded, referring to Denver International Airport. “Based on historical data, Colorado’s average available investment dollars amount to $76 million a year.”
Most of the need — $932 million — is for improvements for commercial airline service.
The plan also suggested that the Division of Aeronautics work with local authorities to remove obstructions and institute realistic land use and height controls. Addressing other concerns, the plan also advised greater coordination to meet hangar and terminal needs, funding for 24/7 fueling operations, and pavement maintenance or rehabilitation.
“CDOT Division of Aeronautics could consider conducting a detailed statewide approach surface obstruction study to identify the issues affecting airports, including identifying each obstruction, and making actionable recommendations to mitigate these hazards,” the report stated.
The plan further observed that because dedicated facilities for snow removal equipment are typically a lesser federal funding priority, CDOT should consider setting aside funding each year for that purpose.
