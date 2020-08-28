FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo. Interim chief Vanessa Wilson was chosen Monday, Aug. 3 as the new chief of the Aurora Police Department, looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year filled with scrutiny after the death of McClain, a Black man officers stopped on the street and put into a chokehold.