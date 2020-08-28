Aurora intends to hire a new employee to oversee its police department’s policies and procedures, following a series of investigations arising from the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
“In light of some of the questions that have come up about policing and following policy and so on, it would be a good idea for us to have an auditor that is totally dedicated to working in the police area,” said city manager Jim Twombly, as reported in The Sentinel.
There are three employees in the city’s internal audit department, and their workload includes examinations of the police department. The new position would report directly to Twombly. Twombly told council members that he has no interest in a “cover up” and that the police department is his highest priority.
There is still the possibility for an independent monitor in the city, even with the additional oversight official.
The 23-year-old McClain’s death one year ago and the subsequent racial justice protests from earlier this summer have prompted a series of investigations into the Aurora Police Department, including one from Attorney General Phil Weiser.
Earlier this week, Mayor Mike Coffman also announced that he was forming a small group of Black faith leaders to advise him about police-community relations and reducing youth violence.
