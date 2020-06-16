Aurora has named four finalists for the job of permanent police chief, including two current employees of the department, and has set a date for the public to interact virtually with the candidates.
Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson, who has served since Jan. 1 of this year, is one of the four applicants. She is the first female chief and took over after Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe abruptly withdrew as the intended interim leader on Christmas Eve. Wilson has been with the department for over 20 years.
The other finalists include Marcus Dudley Jr., commander with the Aurora Police Department; Alexander D. Jones, colonel and bureau chief with the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland; and Avery L. Moore, assistant police chief at the Dallas Police Department.
“This has been a difficult time for all communities as people look to re-examine the role and operations of police departments across the country,” said Aurora city manager Jim Twombly. “The timing of our search for the next Aurora Chief of Police provides us with a prime opportunity to understand how we as a city want to look forward and ask questions of those who wish to lead our department. Input from our community is a vital part of how we will proceed, so I encourage everyone to learn about the candidates and give us their feedback.”
Next week, all of the candidates will be in Aurora to speak with the city council and members of the department. There will be a virtual town hall meeting for members of the public to ask questions on June 23 at 7 p.m. Residents can submit their thoughts online after the event. Twombly will make a recommendation to the city council in July and members will vote to confirm the chief.
