The Aurora city council has postponed a vote on revising the jurisdiction’s ordinance that outlaws pit bull breeds and dogs that are at least 50% genetically pit bull.
The Sentinel reports that three council members this week were in favor of putting the question to voters on the November ballot. The deadline has since passed to pursue that option, and the council pushed a decision to a future meeting.
Aurora’s policy on pit bulls went into effect in November 2005, and nearly 500 such animals were grandfathered in. Nine years later, 64% of voters indicated they wished to keep the policy. A repeal could happen either through a vote of the council or of the public.
The city held a special meeting on Aug. 10 to receive public input on the ordinance’s repeal. A proposed “dangerous dog ordinance” would develop a system to evaluate the actions of individual dogs and allow animal control officials more discretion in approaching each dog. The city could implement the dangerous dog proposal without repealing the breed restriction, as the two operate independently.
Earlier this year, the Denver city council passed its own loosening of pit bull restrictions, but Mayor Michael Hancock issued his first-ever veto to block the policy. This week, the council sent the question to the November ballot.
