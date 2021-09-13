Candice Bailey of Aurora is among a group of former incarcerated women of color who will be featured by the Boulder-based Motus Theater's latest production, "Boundless Truth," which premieres next Sunday.
Bailey is a candidate for the Aurora City Council. The city modified its policies on allowing people with felonies to run, after the American Civil Liberties Union sued the city in May. She pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Denver in 1999 and served two years in prison. She originally faced a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
She is a noted activist for police reform and is a family friend of Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old who died after being subdued by Aurora police in 2019.
Motus Theater, is non-profit that creates original theater to spur conversation about social issues.
The production will make its national premiere at the Gordon Gamm Theater of the Dairy Arts Center at 2590 Walnut St. in Boulder and on Zoom Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Performances are restricted: those younger than 17 requires accompanying parent or guardian.
Ticket information is available
Boundless Truth will feature monologues by Bailey and six other formerly incarcerated women, as well as Colorado’s Spirit of Grace, a cappella social justice singers. The production also includes a performance by the Intergenerational Woman’s African Drum and Dance Ensemble.
