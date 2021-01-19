The Aurora Chamber of Commerce's Defense Council, which supports the local defense industry, and The Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) in downtown Denver will host an online event on Jan. 26 titled "Propaganda & Extremism Today."
The program will cover the effects of propaganda on society in the past and the present, ways to identify propaganda and explain how violent extremists use propaganda for recruitment and radicalization.
Speakers at the event include Rudi Florian, an educator about the Holocaust; Christian Picciolini, a former white supremacist; and Jesse Morton, described as a former al-Qaeda propagandist.
The announcement comes following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, fueled by the lie that President Donald Trump actually won the presidential election and certain states' results were fraudulent.
“This extremist loop feeds itself. The folks who are watching and commenting and encouraging and sometimes giving some cash are supporting the individual on the ground,” Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, told the Associated Press.
A journalist for The New Yorker also catalogued symbols of right-wing ideology among the insurrectionists, including hats labeled "RWDS" (for Right-Wing Death Squad) and a t-shirt referencing the Holocaust.
The event will last from 8-9 a.m. and registration is required.
