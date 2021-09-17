Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is kicking off his campaign for re-election Saturday with an appearance in Pueblo, followed by a series of events over the next five days that will take the Democrat up and down the Front Range and into the mountains.
“I am honored to have the support of so many valuable leaders past and present from across Colorado," Weiser said in a statement.
"This underscores how our work protecting consumers, addressing the opioid epidemic, defending the rule of law, improving our criminal justice system, and protecting our land, air, and water is resonating around the state.”
Weiser, a former University of Colorado Law School dean and one-time Justice Department official in the Obama administration, has yet to draw a Republican opponent.
Here's the schedule:
Saturday, Sept. 18 — 3:30 p.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse; and 5:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum in Colorado Springs
Sunday, Sept. 19 — 1 p.m. at the Historic Weld County Courthouse in Greeley; and 3 p.m. at Fossil Creek Park in Fort Collins
Monday, Sept. 20 — noon at Garfield County Courthouse in Glenwood Springs; and 4 p.m. at Hovey & Harrison Cafe in Edwards
Tuesday, Sept. 21 — 6 p.m. at Rotary Club Amphitheater in downtown Golden
Wednesday, Sept. 22 — 5:30 p.m. at Timberline Park in Highlands Ranch
Thursday, Sept. 23 — 6 p.m. at Backyard on Blake in Denver's RINO neighborhood
