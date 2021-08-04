A national group devoted to campaign finance and election reform is endorsing Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's bid for a second term, calling the Democrat a key figure in the fight against efforts to undermine the right to vote.

A spokesman for the joint End Citizens United/Let America Vote organization said Wednesday that it's adding Weiser to its "Democracy Defender" program, with plans to spend $7 million to help elect attorney general and secretary of state candidates in nine states, including Colorado.

The group kicked off the program a month ago when it threw support behind Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat also seeking re-election in 2022.

“Since assuming office, Attorney General Phil Weiser has been a tireless advocate for Colorado families,” said Tiffany Muller, president of the organization formed last year when the two advocacy organizations merged.

“His commitment to expanding access to the ballot box is a big reason why Colorado enjoys the second highest voter turnout in the country. And given the nationwide assault on voting rights by self-serving politicians and dark money special interests, it’s critical that we reelect Attorney General Weiser to protect those rights and increase transparency in the state. We’re proud to endorse Attorney General Weiser and we look forward to helping him win.”

Weiser, a former dean of the University of Colorado Law School and Justice Department official under President Barack Obama, has yet to draw a Republican opponent. His campaign has raised $1.7 million for the cycle and last month reported $1.5 million on hand at the end of the second quarter.

In December, Weiser joined a brief filed by 23 states challenging a Texas lawsuit that sought to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states. He also took the U.S. Postal Service to court last year to block proposed changes Weiser argued could disrupt mail balloting.

“We in Colorado are poised to be leaders in defending our democratic institutions," Weiser said in a statement. :It is critical that our elected officials take seriously any and all attacks on voting rights, redouble our efforts to overturn Citizens United, and promote government ‘of the people, by the people, and for the people.’ I am honored to earn the confidence of End Citizens United/Let America Vote and will continue to defend our voting rights and protect Coloradans."

The endorsing group spent $65.5 million in the last election cycle and ranked fifth for independent expenditures among Democratic-aligned issue groups. It counts more than 4 million members nationwide, including more than 160,000 Coloradans, a spokesman said.

The End Citizens United/Let America Vote political action committee earlier this year endorsed U.S. Rep. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, two other Colorado Democrats running for re-election next year.