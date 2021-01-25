Rep. Jeni James Arndt is running for mayor of Fort Collins in the April 6 election.
"I am committed to renewal. It’s time to rethink and rebuild – time to create a city of people even stronger and more resilient, kind, flexible, thoughtful, and deliberate as we choose where we are headed," Arndt wrote in North Forty News over the weekend.
Incumbent Mayor Wade Troxell is serving his third and final two-year term.
Arndt, a Democrat who was elected to her fourth term in the state House of Representatives in November, is currently the chair of the Rural Affairs and Agriculture Committee.
She has worked as a teacher, Peace Corps volunteer, middle school principal and holds a Ph.D. in literacy from Purdue University. Arndt's campaign website lists endorsements from Attorney General Phil Weiser, Treasurer Dave Young, and former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey, who is currently a Cabinet member in the Polis Administration.
Other candidates for the mayor's office include Gerry Horak and Molly Skold.
