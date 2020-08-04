For those wishing to have a say in the future of transportation, Arapahoe County is providing an opportunity.
With the hopes of updating the existing Arapahoe County Transportation Master Plan with “an eye toward 2040,” the county will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday to gather information on what the plan should look like.
The plan, which is updated every 10 years, provides an opportunity for the public and County stakeholders to identify issues and opportunities. It also allows those working on the plan to “develop a vision and associated goals to guide community growth, and identify transportation investment priorities,” the Arapahoe County website explains.
“This public meeting is a kick-off event to the public involvement part of the process,” wrote Bryan Weimer, director of Public Works and Development for Arapahoe County, in an email to Colorado Politics.
Weimer added the goals for the event include educating the public on guided growth and coordination with public partners, informing citizens about the current situation of the transportation network and inviting them to engage in the process through questions.
Those wishing to tune into the meeting have three avenues to do so: visit the transportation plan website and use the live stream video player to join and submit questions, view and participate through Facebook Live, or call 855-436-3656.
“It is important for quality of life and economic vitality of the community to have a transportation network that is sustainable and is able to provide mobility options to safely and efficiently move people, goods and services throughout the County,” Weimer wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.