Arapahoe County will begin reopening government facilities on May 18, and everyone will need to wear face masks inside, the county announced on Wednesday.
A slate of COVID-19 precautions will also await staff and visitors, including markings to indicate proper distancing, signs reminding people of safe health protocols, and extra staff to help monitor the potential exposure risks. If personnel determine that there are too many people to maintain distancing, they will be permitted to limit the number of visitors or to move people to waiting areas as needed.
Following state health guidance, a maximum of 50% of employees will be onsite at a given time. The county reports that most government services can occur online, but for people who must come into a building, they ask that residents schedule appointments rather than walking in.
The first facilities to open include the administration building, which will only provide services for the assessor, clerk and recorder, and treasurer offices. County courthouses and the sheriff’s office will also reopen, but only for concealed handgun permit and fingerprinting appointments.
Walk-up services will be available at the Department of Human Services in the areas of community and child support. The departments of Public Works and Development, Open Spaces and Community Resources will be handling matters by appointment only.
Appointment scheduling and hours of operation can be found online.
