Residents of Arapahoe County would spend more time in nature if connections between parks were close and safe, and if open space facilities allowed for exploration and discovery in nature.
Those were among the findings of the county's engagement process in late 2020 for the Arapahoe County Open Spaces Master Plan update. There were two outdoor pop-up events that engaged 50 people, two virtual open houses, an online questionnaire featuring 180 responses and more than 1,300 visits to an online story map.
"Open spaces, parks and trails would be used more frequently if they were located closer to respondents’ homes, easier to get to, and had more trailhead facilities and amenities, including shade structures," the county wrote in its summary of resident input.
Respondents also indicated they would like to see ambassadors, rangers or volunteers to offer information or enforce rules in open spaces. New parks or conservation areas should be high priorities near urban areas like Aurora and Littleton. The overwhelming majority of residents indicated that open spaces, parks and trails are too far from their own homes.
"These places are important because they allow residents to feel relaxed and healthy by providing access to nature and places to exercise within the city. Many think Arapahoe County open spaces, parks and trails are safe and family-friendly," the county also noted.
Finally, respondents indicated a desire for more participation in historical or cultural festivals, with Spanish-speaking survey respondents placing a priority on signage and wayfinding tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.