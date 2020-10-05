Arapahoe County has launched a new round of $5 million in COVID-19 relief money for businesses that take in less than $1 million in revenue annually.
“Even though we’ve come a long way toward reopening our economy since the initial shutdown this past spring, many businesses still are struggling to make ends meet,” said Stephanie Mufic, program supervisor for ADWorks!, the joint workforce center of Arapahoe and Douglas counties. “This funding will help qualified businesses continue to pay their bills and make improvements in numerous categories.”
Funding for the initiative comes from the $1.8 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in the spring. Arapahoe County received $114.5 million, almost half of which went to its localities.
Under the business relief program, organizations applying for money must have operated a physical location within the county since at least Oct. 1, 2019. Enterprises in the unincorporated county will receive priority, as municipalities may have their own aid programs.
Businesses that take in $500,000 or less may receive up to $20,000, and those that earn up to $1 million may receive a grant up to $40,000. Certain types of organizations, including nonprofits and those companies that operated without restriction during the pandemic, are ineligible. The money may go toward operating expenses, including lease/mortgage payments, utilities, payroll, and supplies, services or other materials.
