Arapahoe County’s “Our Progress Takes Flight Award” for 2020 will go to the multiple nonprofit and governmental entities who helped purchase and protect more than 700 acres of land around Buckley Air Force Base for preservation.
“It's a win-win, benefiting our community, our regional economy and our environment,” said Commission Bill Holen of the project to create an undeveloped buffer zone. “Now more than ever, as we continue to see so much growth and expansion across Arapahoe County, it’s critical that projects like this protect our open spaces for conservation and recreation opportunities — and continue to enhance our quality of life.”
The county’s quarter-cent Open Space Sales and Use Tax supported the 2019 buffer project. Other entities involved in the acquisition were the city of Aurora, The Trust for Public Land, Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Great Outdoors Colorado. Funding amounted to more than $20 million.
The buffer land provides a protected corridor for wildlife habitat and ensures open space for future trails. The viability of base operations, including flight missions, training and use of radar, will also benefit from the acquisition, particularly by lowering noise and enhancing safety for those adjacent to Buckley.
