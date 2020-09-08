Half a million dollars is available in grant funding that will enable repair, remodeling and planning for the state’s courthouses.
The General Assembly created the Colorado Underfunded Courthouse Facility Cash Fund in 2014 to help counties with limited resources build and maintain their facilities. Grant recipients must meet at least two criteria: total populations below the state median, per capita incomes below the median, property tax revenues below the median, or poverty rate above the median.
The Judicial Department noted that 40 counties satisfy at least two of the criteria, and 21 counties satisfy all four. The latter category will receive the highest priority for assistance.
Eligible uses of the money includes paying for master planning services, addressing emergency needs or obtaining additional funding. Furniture, fixtures and equipment are not covered purchases.
A seven-member panel of judges, county commissioners and other state officials will review applications on Dec. 3. The board of county commissioners and chief judge of the relevant judicial district must review each application before submission.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.
