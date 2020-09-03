Creating an exception to a major Colorado Supreme Court decision from 2019 that deemed a large number of criminal sentences illegal, the Court of Appeals on Thursday decided it is permissible to sentence sex offenders to both prison and probation.
Under the Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act, punishment “is tailored specifically to sex offenders and differs markedly from the general sentencing scheme for non-sex offenders,” wrote Judge Jerry N. Jones on Thursday for the three-member panel.
Christopher Daniel Ehlebracht pleaded guilty to assault and sexual assault on a 14-year-old child, and a Boulder County District Court judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison, with five years of parole and 10 years to life on probation. However, in September 2019 the state Supreme Court ruled that trial courts may not impose both prison sentences and probation for multiple counts arising from the same case. The justices determined that such sentences attempted to increase a defendant’s post-incarceration supervision time by skirting established parole windows.
Furthermore, the judicial branch supervises a defendant who is under probation, while the executive branch supervises someone who is incarcerated and released on parole. That would potentially create multiple sets of terms and conditions for the defendant to follow if they are on both probation and parole.
“The legislature could not have intended for defendants to be simultaneously subject to two separate branches of government during their post-incarceration supervision,” wrote Justice Brian D. Boatright in Allman v. People.
Jones, in the appellate court’s opinion, noted that under Colorado’s sex offender law, sentences are indeterminate and can turn into lifetime punishment. Courts decide whether supervised treatment can best occur in a probationary setting, not whether prison or probation is warranted to the exclusion of the other.
“Moreover, if Allman’s limitation on imposing sentences to both probation and prison were carried over into sex offender sentencing, the court, in certain situations, would be unable to effectuate the legislative intent of SOLSA — namely, providing the most appropriate treatment for sex offenders,” Jones added.
He used a hypothetical example of someone who committed a sexual and non-sexual offense in tandem. By following Allman exactly, a court would either have to order sex offender supervision or prison, but not both.
SOLA, which the General Assembly passed in 1998, requires lifetime supervision for many felony sex offenses, with the highest level of probationary supervision offered. The Sex Offender Treatment and Monitoring Program works with approximately 450 individuals at a given time.
"We are pleased with Court of Appeals’ decision and hope that it will be affirmed by the Supreme Court," said a spokesperson on behalf of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. "Because the decision is limited to sentences imposed under the lifetime sentencing scheme, it will affect only a narrow class of cases. This is a step in the right decision and we hope the ruling drives momentum for an overall legislative remedy to the sentencing issues next session."
McCann's office did not elaborate on how narrow the effect of the ruling would be.
At the time of the Allman decision, the logistical hurdle was addressing the approximately 95% of sentences that resulted from a plea agreement. The Supreme Court in November denied a request from Attorney General Phil Weiser to reconsider the decision, after he specifically cited the possibility of sex offenders being released from prison without treatment.
A spokesperson for Weiser said the attorney general could not comment on the Thursday ruling. Michael Doughterty, the Boulder District Attorney whose office initially prosecuted the Ehlebracht case, believed, like McCann, that trial courts should receive further direction on precisely what sentences are permissible in Colorado.
"I was very interested to read the Court of Appeals decision finding that Allman does not apply to sex offenses," he said. "In cases such as Ehlebracht, where the parties and the court fully agree to the sentencing structure to provide justice for the victim, safety for the community, and treatment for the sex offender, it makes sense to allow for this type of sentence under the law."
However, the ruling prompted concerns that sex offenders were in the same untenable position that Allman warned about.
“The most recent decision attempts to carve out an exception to the Allman decision that the Supreme Court will have to rectify,” said Kevin Flesch, a defense attorney with Flesch & Beck Law in Englewood. “It’s unfortunate that while this legal argument is being made...a certain percentage of those trying to comply [with parole and probation] will be sent to county jail or prison for violating portions of a conflicting sentence.”
The case is People v. Ehlebracht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.