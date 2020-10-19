In advance of "Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Day” on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies conducted education and stepped-up enforcement over the weekend of the state’s requirements for motorists when passing emergency vehicles.
“When you see lights flashing on the roadside, that’s your cue to slow down or move over,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “Not only is it the law, it’s respectful to our first responders and maintenance crews who risk their lives on our roadways to keep us safe.”
Gov. Jared Polis issued the proclamation for Oct. 19 noting that in 2019, motorists killed 44 roadside responders nationwide, including police officers, tow truck operators or mechanics, and fire/EMS personnel.
In Colorado, drivers are obligated to move one lane over at minimum from any emergency, towing, utility or road maintenance vehicle. If that is not possible, motorists should slow to 25 miles per hour or less if the speed limit is no greater than 40 miles per hour. If the speed limit is 45 miles per hour or above, they must slow by 20 miles per hour.
CDOT reports that Colorado’s version of the law has existed for more than a decade, and each state has some version of the mandate. In September of this year, the law was updated to include the specific speed requirements. The recent deaths of three CSP troopers in part prompted the change.
