Anschutz Entertainment Group, which books entertainment acts at venues all over Colorado and which also owns several entertainment facilities, announced Thursday it will require concert-goers and its staff to show proof of vaccinations by no later than Oct. 1.
"Leading up to October 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted," the announcement said.
AEG is owned by Colorado businessman Phil Anschutz, who also owns Clarity Media, the parent company of Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette. All Clarity companies also are under a vaccine mandate.
“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”
An announcement on AEG's health policy also "strongly" encourages mask-wearing at AEG events.
Shawn Trell, COO and general counsel of AEG Presents, added: “Certain states’ regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan, but we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact. The message we want to send is simple and clear: the only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated. And we’re confident that others who haven’t been ready to make this full commitment yet will follow our lead.”
The announcement does not say whether the mandate also applies to artists who appear at AEG venues.
AEG Presents is either an owner or partner in such iconic venues and festivals as New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, among others.
In Colorado, AEG operates the 1st Bank Center, Broomfield; the Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theater and Mission Ballroom, all in Denver; Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village; and the Gothic Theater in Englewood.
