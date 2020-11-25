Adams County will soon initiate its first round of public comments on a trio of long-range planning documents under the collective banner of “Advancing Adams.”
Beginning in August, the county began to create a comprehensive plan, a transportation and mobility plan, and updates to the parks, open space & trails plan.
“To do this successfully, the county needs to hear from everyone in the community,” the county wrote in an advisory. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited social interaction, it has also forced us to get creative with how community engagement happens. Now is the time to get involved virtually.”
Among the methods of engagement, Adams County plans to use interactive maps with multimedia, a workbook for children, focus groups and virtual public meetings.
Phase I of the planning will analyze existing conditions, and Phase II will take the public’s comments and reconcile those with the county’s vision. The scheduled adoption of the plans will be in December 2022.
People may email advancingadams@adcogov.org to receive updates on engagement opportunities.
