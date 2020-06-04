Adams County will award mini-grants of up to $2,500 to small businesses to help them reorient their operations in a way that complies with COVID-19 public health guidance.
“While loans work for some small businesses, others may not have the capacity to take on another debt,” said Commissioner Mary Hodge. “So by providing mini-grants with the CARES Act funds, we can continue to help our most vulnerable small businesses.”
Money for the grants will come from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in March. To be eligible, a business must be located in Adams County, have 25 or fewer employees, and primarily operate through in-person customer interactions.
There are three types of grants. First, business operation grants are intended for facility enhancements that allow for distancing, as well as for purchases of personal protective equipment and other actions that improve the safe operation of companies. The maximum value of a grant is $2,500.
Second, the technology upgrades grant will fund touchless entry and exit improvements, temperature screenings, and contactless payment systems. Finally, compliance grants are to pay for legal or other guidance that businesses may seek in order to navigate public health orders. Both of these grants are capped at $1,000.
Applications will open on June 8 and businesses can apply for as many categories as they would like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.