Last month, Adams County commissioners designated the recipients of $4.9 million in open space grants, thanks to money generated by a two-decade-old sales tax increase.
Since 1999, there have been 538 projects that received grants, totaling $212 million. The Open Space Advisory Board recommends proposals for the commissioners to fund twice per year.
In the latest round of grants, the largest award of $824,546 will go toward a new park at 88th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Thornton. The money will enable the purchase of a 2.3-acre lot on the west side of Interstate 25.
Other grants in excess of three-quarters of a million dollars included an underpass in Thornton at Huron Street to connect multiple trails, worth $819,650. Another $818,400 will fund access to an asphalt driveway for Ken Mitchell Open Space in Brighton. The Parklane Pool in Aurora will receive upgrades totaling $775,000.
The remaining projects include:
A demonstration habitat at Big Dry Creek Open Space in Westminster ($5,000)
Restocking of fishing lakes and ponds in Thornton ($5,000)
Park and recreation improvements in Bennett ($5,000)
14th annual Barr Lake Appreciation Day ($4,000)
Drainage and seating for Centennial Park in Bennett ($39,000)
Brothers Four Playground upgrades in Bennett ($82,800)
A parking lot and sidewalk at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge ($84,319.82)
A playground at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora ($200,000)
Veterans Memorial Park renovation in Commerce City ($400,000)
A group shelter, plaza and walkways at Sand Creek Park in Aurora ($170,000)
Educational programming at the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies in Brighton ($466,235)
Restoring Bergman Barn at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton ($34,361)
Building a new playground for Alsup Elementary School in Commerce City ($110,000)
Shade structures at Rotella Park in Denver ($56,067.50)
- A master plan for City View Park in Denver ($75,000)
