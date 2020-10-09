Even though a federal judge ruled last month that William Perry Pendley, the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, was violating federal law through his continued appointment to the post without Senate confirmation, Pendley said on Tuesday, “I’m still here, I’m still running the bureau.”
His comments, as reported in the Powell Tribune, came during a conference in Cody, Wyo.
“I have the support of the president. I have the support of the Secretary of the Interior and my job is to get out and get things done,” Pendley said, adding that he believed his ouster was an attempt to “delegitimize” the Trump Administration.
Pendley, whose official title is deputy director of policy and programs, has served for more than a year through a series of delegations of authority from U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt, and even a succession order Pendley signed for himself.
The federal court will review Pendley’s decisions taken while acting director and decide whether to void any of them. Last week, Bernhardt told Colorado Politics he believed the court would uphold Pendley’s actions, contrary to speculation from interest groups.
“What I would say to them is their hopes and dreams are about to be crushed,” Bernhardt said.
Multiple Democratic senators told The Hill of their disappointment with Pendley’s continued service.
“William Perry Pendley’s illegal decision to ignore the rule of law confirms my worst suspicions about him and shows he will do anything to maintain power in service of his long-held goal of selling off our lands and enriching his corporate allies," said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.