The backers of a ballot initiative to generally ban abortions after 22 weeks will turn in 30,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office on Friday, three times the number they were short of initially.
“Protecting children in the womb is an essential part of building a society that treats all life, no matter its age or ability, as sacred,” said Archbishop of Denver Samuel J. Aquila to the Denver Catholic, the archdiocese’s publication. The Catholic Church has been the prominent proponent of the measure. “God has given each person a dignity that comes from being made in his image and likeness, and the degree to which our laws reflect that will be the degree to which we experience true freedom and happiness.”
Initiative 120 and its associated campaign, Due Date Too Late, would suspend the medical licenses of physicians and charge them with a misdemeanor for performing an abortion after the estimated gestational age of the fetus reaches 22 weeks. There are exceptions for saving the life of the mother. Proponents needed 124,632 valid signatures to place the initiative on the November ballot, but came up 10,000 short. A 15-day “cure period” allowed for the collection of additional signatures.
The secretary of state's office will verify each signature delivered as part of the addendum within 10 days. This month, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order to allow the collection of signatures by mail or email for ballot initiatives, pending guidance from Secretary of State Jena Griswold. However, this accommodation did not extend to Initiative 120 because it had already entered the cure period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.