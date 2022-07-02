President Harry Truman gives a speech from the back of a railroad car with a crowd below. The presidential seal is on back of the car. Two microphones, one reading “KVOR” and one “KRDO,” are in front of the podium. The caption under the photo reads: “Approximately 5,000 persons turned out Monday afternoon at the Denver & Rio Grande Western railroad station to hear President Truman in a brief campaign appearance. The top photograph shows the president during an impromptu talk. Others in the picture (left to right) are Governor Lee Knous; Louis Poe, El Paso County Democratic Chairman; President Truman; Senator Ed C. Johnson; John Marsalis, Pueblo, Democratic congressional opponent of Rep. J. Edgar Chenoweth.” The photo appeared in the Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph on Sept. 21, 1948, Page 1. PHOTO BY STANLEY L. PAYNE, COURTESY OF PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT, 004-2268