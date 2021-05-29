Standing in front of dozens of community leaders, including former Denver Mayor Bill Vidal and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, former Denver Mayor Federico Peña praises the Colorado Compact, a bipartisan set of principles for addressing immigration reform, at a press conference on Dec. 9 at the University of Denver. “This issue has been very personal, and it’s been very emotional for a long, long time,” he said.Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman