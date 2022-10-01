Thirty-Five Years Ago This Week: In an effort to encourage a rumored announcement from Colorado U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-CD1, that she would be seeking the Democratic nomination for president, a bevy of Colorado political figures were putting together “Run-Pat-Run” parties across south-central Denver.
“She’s very exciting and will lend a great deal of substance to the Democratic campaign,” said the District 3 precinct captain, Doris Burd, at a party she hosted in support of Schroeder.
“I’d be delighted to see her run,” said newly-elected City of Denver Councilman Chuck Doering. “It would be Denver’s loss. But with no front runner, among Democratic candidates, she’d be very attractive because of her positions on substantive issues. And she can generate the kind of excitement Democrats need to win.”
Jan Erskine, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, said, “Pat Schroeder is one of the most down-to-earth people we have ever had running for president. She is totally open and honest. And she has been one of the strongest labor supporters we’ve had in Congress.”
Jessica McMillan, a committee person for the Democratic Party, echoed the statements of fellow Democrats about the excitement surrounding a potential Schroeder candidacy, but added, “one of the reasons I have to support her is because the little girls I know. I want her to open the door for all the little … girls. I don’t want them to have to fight the battle of ‘She can’t win because she’s a woman.’”
While local party leaders vociferously expressed their excitement there was also a notable silence from otherwise talkative Democratic Party stalwarts.
“At this point I’m not comfortable with statements on presidential candidates,” said state Rep. Wayne Knox, D-Denver.
“I’ll be happy to talk once Pat says whether she’s running or not,” said party activist Jane Craft.
A Colorado Statesman reporter caught up with Denver County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Katzman, as he was leaving one of the Schroeder parties. Katzman was one of several Democrats who’d expressed interest in running for Schroeder’s congressional seat if she vacated it.
“At this point, Pat is the only candidate who’s generating any kind of excitement,” Katzman said. “If Pat decides not to run for Congress, I have every confidence that, whoever the Democratic candidate may be, we’ll retain the First Congressional District.”
Twenty-Five Years Ago: Gov. Roy Romer announced that excess revenues amounting to nearly $140 million would be returned to Colorado taxpayers. He did this after determining he did not have sufficient legislative support to put a measure on the ballot that would permit the state to keep the surplus for highways and education.
Originally anticipated as a refund of $22.50 per person, the figure had risen to nearly $80 as the amount of surplus in the state budget rose steadily on account of Colorado’s booming economy.
House Speaker Chuck Berry, R-Colorado Springs, and Senate President Tom Norton, R-Greeley, both said they opposed any proposal to let the state keep the funds.
Romer told The Colorado Statesman that the erosion of Democratic support and the amount of money involved was what finally convinced him that the proposal would have failed regardless.
Democratic Minority Whip Rep. Ron Tupa, D-Boulder, told colleagues in a letter that, “Common sense and just a little bit of polling will tell you that there’s no way people will let you keep $80 per person. That amount can actually make a difference in their lives.”
But Sen. Michael Feeley, D-Lakewood, disagreed strongly with Tupa’s sentiment saying that the money could be used to address many of the problems for which Romer sought the excess funds.
“We have these reserves, but the Republican leadership simply has no clue as to what to do about them and it’ll just come back to haunt them.”
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and The Gazette.
