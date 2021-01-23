A weekly dive into the pages of Colorado Politics' predecessor, The Colorado Statesman, which started in 1898:
Forty Years Ago This Week: Colorado U.S. Sen. Gary Hart publicly shared his views on how the Democratic Party could rebuild after a rough and tumble election year. Though Democrats had retained control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate had gone firmly into Republican hands.
In an opinion editorial published in The Colorado Statesman, Hart wrote, “Americans did not turns their backs on the goals the Democratic Party has stood for and pursued over the past five decades; rather, they rejected the means we have used to pursue them.”
Hart labelled the success of the New Deal under F.D.R. as largely experimental. It was an “ad hoc approach” that was enshrined by a generation of Democrats as dogma.
This approach had worked, Hart said, while the economy was expanding and taxpayers were in a contented and benevolent mood. But in the most recent decade, that voter tolerance for this bureaucratic/pragmatic approach had petered out, Hart argued.
That ability and drive to experiment though was in Hart’s view exactly what had worked in the party’s favor.
“If we recapture the Rooseveltian willingness to experiment, we will shortly re-emerge as the party of new ideas, new creativity, new leaders — with new approaches — based on old principles,” Hart added. “I believe the Democratic Party is uniquely qualified to meet those challenges and to build a consensus around the common good.”
Hart argued that any restructure of the Democratic Party must be centered on a new economic keel. Only a stable economy would allow the United States the ability to provide prosperity, economic opportunity, to ensure national security and to achieve social justice.
Hart served as U.S. Senator from 1975-1987. He went on to be appointed by President Barack Obama as vice chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council from 2009-2011 and as Special Envoy for Northern Ireland from 2014-2017.
In other news, The Colorado Statesman published an article by state Sen. Barbara Holme, D-Denver, in which she ticked through the reasons why she had decided to introduce a victim restitution bill during the legislature’s upcoming session.
Holme said that she believed most people would agree with her — victims of crime should be compensated for their ordeals. But that said, she added, the subject was much more complicated.
“Since many criminals are never caught,” Holme wrote, “they cannot be made to pay compensation. Those victims get compensation only if the government (i.e. taxpayers) pay. If you try to compensate for the really serious crimes, murder or rape, you need enormous amounts of money.”
Holme acknowledged the overwhelming costs of such a program and had written her bill to only require parolees to pay restitution for actual damages. While limited numbers of parolees were currently paying restitution, Holme’s bill would expand existing programs.
Holme said she had taken into account that parolees were often employed in low-paying jobs and had families of their own to support.
“We do not want to make the restitution payments so burdensome that the parolees return to crime.”
Holme was “bold” enough to include her phone number at the end of the article for those readers with questions.
Twenty Years Ago: Dozens of feathers were ruffled when state Rep. Dan Grossman, D-Denver, made an attempt to end the position of House chaplain with a roll call vote.
With the opposition of the entire Republican caucus, Grossman’s proposal died with a vote of 53-12. But he wasn’t finished. For weeks, Grossman continued to boycott the morning prayer by refusing to enter chambers until the invocation had concluded.
Colorado Republican Party Chairman Bob Beauprez was appalled, arguing that Rep. Grossman’s actions violated tradition and rejected current caselaw set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a 1993 ruling, the high court ruled that using public funds to pay for a chaplain did not violate the separation of church and state.
Justice Warren E. Burger said, “… to invoke Divine guidance … is not, in these circumstances, an ‘establishment’ of religion or a step toward establishment; it is simply a tolerable acknowledgement of beliefs.”
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.