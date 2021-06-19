Forty Years Ago This Week: There was a bit of a hullaballoo over an upcoming September visit of President-elect George H.W. Bush to Colorado. The National Federation of Republican Women had secured him as their speaker at the national convention in Colorado - a big deal for the group and for the GOP.
Word leaked, rightly so, to the Colorado Republican Party Headquarters and soon the finance committee had secured the President-elect’s presence at a fundraiser the same weekend.
Bush would address the NFRW on Friday night and speak at the Colorado Republican Party fundraiser Saturday. It was perfect … at least until it wasn’t.
Bush’s office called and said that he’d be too busy to stay in Colorado for two days, he’d have to squeeze the events into one day.
The NFRW saw no issue and proposed Bush attend the GOP fundraising cocktail party and then attend their event. But state party chairman Bo Callaway and the party’s finance committee disagreed — bidding instead for Bush to give an afternoon address to the NFRW and then attend the GOP dinner.
NFRW member Judy Brunelli and GOP Finance Committeeperson Cyndi Grassby told The Colorado Statesman that they’d set up meetings over two days in order to resolve the the impasse.
News of who’d won the inner-party skirmish was not available at time of print.
Twenty Years Ago: Although Gov. Bill Owens hadn’t officially announced that he was running for a second term, he had already begun the process of fundraising for the 2002 election. The Colorado Statesman broke the news that a significant number of third-party solicitations had gone out to political action committees both in Colorado and out of state.
Writing to one Colorado association, whom he addressed as “friends,” Owens listed his major accomplishments of the term. Among those: “continued economic prosperity” through legislation that his campaign said lowered Coloradans’ taxes by nearly $1 billion per year, “better schools for Colorado children” with substantially increased funding and standard-setting, and “improved transportation infrastructure.”
Under the 2000 Fair Campaign Practices Act, all PACs were limited to a $5,000 gubernatorial contribution.
Owens closed his letter saying that his objective, “if I choose to seek reelection,” was to raise a large war chest, “which would allow me to focus on campaigning and the business of the state next year.”
In other news, state Sen. Ron Teck, R-Grand Junction, wasn’t happy at all about the initial redistricting plan outlined by the state’s commission.
“It looks like someone looked at a flat map and didn’t consider topography when the lines were drawn,” Teck told The Colorado Statesman.
Teck’s district had previously only included Mesa County, but since more people had to be added, the proposed plan attached the West End of Montrose County.
“It goes right down the West End,” Teck said. “Naturita is 88 miles from Gateway so I’ll have to drive through Delta County to get to the West End. Then Jack Taylor, R-Steamboat Springs, will have to drive through my district to get to part of his.”
Stan Broome, president of Club 20, the Western Slope’s heavyweight lobbying organization, was also nervous about the redistricting changes and said that he wanted “communities of interest” to stay together.
“But either way, we’re a long way from anything final,” Broome said.
Cathy Garcia, president of Action 22, the coalition for Southern/Southeastern Colorado, said that their aim was to maintain the same number of state representatives.
“Everything is going to Denver metro and that’s scary,” Garcia said.
Garcia said she and Broome were in close contact so as not to be played against each other.
“But we know where the people are,” Garcia said,” and it’s not in our counties.”
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and The Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.