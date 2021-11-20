Forty Years Ago This Week: In a public spat between party leaders, Adams County Democratic Party Chair Ann Ragsdale called the redistricting in her county “Halmandering and Teddymandering” after the redrawing of Westminster Republican Sen. Ted Strickland’s new district was preliminarily mapped to include “practically every registered Republican in Adams County.”
But Hal Shroyer, Adams County Republican Party chair, told The Colorado Statesman that Ragsdale had in fact urged him to use “every bit of influence” to keep the three Senate seats in the county tilting Democratic and that she would concede one Republican seat, in this case Strickland’s.
“I don’t particularly understand the lady’s numbers,” Shroyer said. “Even though the Democrats outrank Republicans 46% to 42%, that doesn’t necessarily awarded them two out of three legislative seats. But I said I’d go along.”
Shroyer added that Sen. Ron Stewart, D-Longmont, wanted to move Strickland into a district including Commerce City.
“That’s a low blow to move Ted Strickland into a 42% Democratic district,” Shroyer said before ending the call to — he said — take an incoming call from Phil Winn who was phoning from Washington D.C.
In other news, Sen. Bill Hughes, a Colorado Springs Republican who had the distinction of being the first Republican to announce his gubernatorial candidacy, said he was officially withdrawing from the race.
Hughes stated that his inability to meet his self-imposed Nov. 9 funding goal of $50,000 — he only managed $10,000 — had made it impossible to continue.
“That was really it,” Hughes explained. “If we could have attracted the money, we could have run the race.”
In his interview with Colorado Statesman reporters, Hughes added that he had made his decision “without counsel from any of the other candidates or potential candidates for governor,” and that he had no plans to endorse another Republican candidate for office.
Hughes did acknowledge that Phil Winn, then assistant secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, could be the GOP front-runner.
“He’s getting the most attention at this point,” Hughes said. “But I’m not sure how deep his support is. But Lamm is definitely beatable mainly because he hasn’t done anything”
Regarding his political future, Hughes said he’d left his options open but currently didn’t have any plans to make a bid for any elected office including running for re-election to his state Senate seat.
“I might have to make an honest living,” Hughes said. “I doubt I’ll run for reelection.”
Twenty Years Ago: The Justice Department filed a voting rights lawsuit against Alamosa County alleging that the method for electing its governing body did not provide an equal opportunity for Hispanic citizens to elect candidates of their choice.
The suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, stated that “the at-large method used to elect the Board of Commissioners in Alamosa County violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it dilutes the voting strength of minorities.”
“The Voting Rights Act guarantees that all citizens have the right to fully participate in the democratic process,” said Ralph F. Boyd, Jr., assistant attorney general for civil rights. “Our goal is that the lawsuit will remove the remaining obstacles that preclude Alamosa County’s Hispanic citizens from having an equal opportunity to elect a representative of choice to the Board of Commissioners.”
Although Hispanics comprised 40% of the county, a Hispanic candidate hadn’t been elected to the board of commissioners, or any other county-wide office for 17 years.
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and The Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.