FILE - In this Saturday, March 8, 2014 file photo, an elderly Ukrainian man stands at Lenin Square with colleagues, all of them dressed in army uniforms from the U.S.S.R., during a pro Russia rally in Simferopol, Ukraine. Despite the pebble beaches and cliff-hung castles that made Crimea famous as a Soviet resort hub, the Black Sea peninsula has long been a corruption-riddled backwater in economic terms. The Kremlin, which decided to take the region from Ukraine after its residents voted in a referendum to join Russia, has begun calculating exactly what it will cost to support Crimea’s shambolic economy _ which one Russian minister described as “no better than Palestine.” (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File)