The 6th and 7th Congressional Districts have announced the winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition, with the top entries from each to be hung in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C., the district offices, and the Colorado State Board of Education Meeting Room.
In the 6th Congressional District, the first-place award went to ThunderRidge High School student Chloe Allen for “Moving On.” The other winning pieces were from Ryan Searls of Horizon High School, Darbi Johnson of Heritage High School, Carly Bond of Mountain Vista High School, Kambrie Gordon of Rock Canyon High School, and Kiara Strothers of Cherokee Trail High School.
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was among the judges for the competition.
In the 7th Congressional District, there were a total of 20 entries. Lakewood High School Student Michael Hallinan took first place for “Fragmentum.” The other winners were Sydney Brown of D'Evelyn High School, and Karly Venn, Brennan Kammerer, Spencer Wilcox and Kat Davis, all of Lakewood High School.
“I appreciate the flexibility of the students and teachers as we moved this year’s competition online and appreciate their work to make the show a success,” said U.S. Rep. Ed. Perlmutter. “To all the participants, keep up the good work!”
Since 1982, 650,000 students have participated in the annual art showcase. The nonprofit Congressional Institute has supported the competition for each House of Representatives office since 2009. Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse also announced the winners in the Second Congressional District.
