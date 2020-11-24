With the delivery of 50 legal notices to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's office on Tuesday, the potential lawsuit could be one of the largest of its kind in the country.
“The overall theme is excessive force and illegal arrests,” lead attorney Clifford Beem said of his clients. “They range from blindness, all the way from loss of an eye to being hit with batons and arrested and imprisoned.”
Beem and attorney Birk Baumgartner delivered a stack of legal letters known as “Notice of Claims.” The letters are a legal requirement if the attorneys plan on suing the government in state court; however, Beem said he expects to have one large lawsuit with 50 plaintiffs named in federal court.
“It’s the only way that citizens can correct bad behavior on part of the government," Beem said. "It’s the only way we can hold the government accountable for what they’ve done. The end goal is to try and get them to change what they’re doing."
A spokesperson for the City Attorney's Office said over email that they "... have obviously not reviewed them yet. We do not have a comment on them at this time."
9NEWS has also reached out to Hancock’s office and the Department of Safety for a response.
