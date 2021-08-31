Three digital Colorado initiatives are finalists for the National Association of Chief Information Officers' 2021 awards, which will be handed out in October during the group's annual conference.
In the first category of emerging and innovative technologies, Colorado's digital ID through the myColorado app was recognized for being a convenient means of showing identification, along with enhancing officer safety during roadside interactions. As of May, 15 law enforcement agencies plus the Colorado State Patrol now accept the digital ID.
Second, the Department of Revenue's sales and use tax software (SUTS) is a finalist in the category of digital services: government to business. SUTS helps organizations calculate, collect and remit sales taxes through a single portal, and there are more than 7,000 businesses registered to use the system.
Finally, the Department of Transportation's GeoHub is a host space for geospatial tools, and is recognized in the category of information communications technology innovations.
“Colorado is a leader in making government services more efficient and easy to navigate,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “I’m proud that our state has been recognized for its hard work in delivering solutions that make the lives of Coloradans easier and information more accessible.”
The National Association of State Chief Information Officers is an organization supporting the people who serve as state technology leaders. This year's awards featured 30 finalists in 10 categories.
