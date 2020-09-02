Three men have each received two years of probation and sentences in the Jefferson County jail’s alternative sentencing program on Aug. 26 for throwing a chlorine bomb at an Arvada police officer in April 2019.
“These men set up an ambush for police,” First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir said. “These young men purchased the chemicals and plastic bottles at Walmart, mixed the bombs and then set up their targets for ambush. The impact on the law enforcement community has been enormous.”
A resident called police on April 7 to report a hazard in the road at 72nd Avenue and Beech Street. An officer found plastic wrap and detached street signs barricaded across the road. Someone threw a plastic bottle in the road as the officer was clearing the obstruction and the bottle began releasing chlorine gas.
The officer lost consciousness and emergency personnel had to transport him to the hospital. Police detonated other devices nearby. The officer received serious pulmonary damage, Weir’s office reported.
Gavin Beret Dawson, Maxwell Cade McCann and Braiden John Ulmer, all currently 20 years of age, pleaded guilty on May 18 to attempted second degree assault of a peace officer with a toxic caustic device. Isaac Carl Koch, also 20, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to possess an explosive/incendiary device. He received a deferred judgment and sentence.
