Three individuals from Colorado will join the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Task Force on Agriculture Air Quality Research, the department announced the day prior to the end of the Trump Administration.
“We are pleased that such a highly capable group of people stepped forward and offered to serve during these challenging times,” said Bill Northey, USDA’s under secretary for farm production and conservation. “This group brings experience, expertise and common sense to the table at a time when we need all three.”
Jon Slutsky is a dairy farmer from Wellington who is a member of the Colorado Livestock Association’s board of directors. Andrea L. Foglesong of Timnath is an environmental consultant who has experience in air, water and waste compliance. Jeffrey L. Collett Jr. of Fort Collins is the head of Colorado State University's Department of Atmospheric Science.
In all, there were more than two dozen new members appointed to serve from January 2021 until 2023. The task force promotes the department’s research efforts and addresses air quality policies for the agriculture industry. The group first began meeting in 1996.
Another responsibility of the task force is to advise the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture about air quality. President Joe Biden has nominated Tom Vilsack, who held the job during the Obama Administration, to lead the USDA.
