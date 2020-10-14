Two of Colorado’s online resources, the myColorado app and the MyBizColorado business filing tool, won two of the 10 state internet technology awards this week from the National Association of Chief Information Officers
“The award nominations showcase the use of information technology to address critical business problems, more easily connect citizens to their government, improve business processes and create new opportunities that improve the lives of citizens,” wrote the association, which is an advocacy organization for governmental IT policy and states’ information officers. This year saw 90 submissions from states and territories.
Colorado created MyBizColorado to more efficiently help businesses register and obtain the required licenses, including the creation of an unemployment insurance account.
“The great success of the MyBizColorado project was largely due to the collaborative team all marching toward a single goal: to help small business professionals more easily interact with state government,” said Anthony Neal-Graves, the interim chief information officer and executive director for the Governor’s Office of Information Technology.
The myColorado app is capable of providing select government services, including COVID-19 alerts, creation of a digital driver license and job opportunities with the state.
Among the other award recipients, Virginia also received two recognitions for its new method of IT services delivery and its data-sharing platform to address opioid addiction. North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Indiana also won, and Washington's chief information office was recognized for the state's family and medical leave program.
