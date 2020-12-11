The chief judge in Adams and Broomfield counties is retiring after only 1½ years, citing a desire for a new challenge with a more flexible schedule.
“I knew I was stepping into the leadership of a court with some dysfunction, a large number of new judicial officers and low morale,” Emily E. Anderson told Colorado Community Media. “I embraced the challenge with optimism and worked as hard as I could for the 17th Judicial District.”
Anderson is the first female chief judge in the district. She is a graduate of the University of Denver's law school. In applying for the chief's position, Anderson had promised to invite diverse perspectives, help others succeed, and encourage judges to be "breaking old habits and establishing new ones."
In October, Colorado Politics and MetroWest Newspapers (now Colorado Community Media) first reported that one of Anderson’s colleagues, District Judge Tomee Crespin, wanted the chief judge removed from her retention process, citing racial overtones in text messages. Other judges also felt Anderson retaliated against them for not supporting her elevation to chief.
The Denver Post subsequently reported on allegations against Anderson of hostile conduct and about pornography found on a court laptop that came to light under Anderson’s tenure, but was initially discovered under her predecessor.
Anderson indicated she came to the decision to retire as a judge after “soul searching.”
“I am considering an opportunity that provides me a more flexible schedule and new challenges that I find very appealing,” she said to Colorado Community Media.
A magistrate since 2005, Anderson became a district judge in 2013 and was tapped for the chief’s seat in April 2019. She was a leader in the Colorado Women’s Bar Association and LGBT Bar Association, and received the Colorado Judicial Institute’s Judicial Excellence Award.
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court selects chief judges in Colorado’s 22 judicial districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.