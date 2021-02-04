More than a dozen Colorado arts organizations have been selected to receive federal grant funding, the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Thursday.
The 16 Colorado-based recipients of the first round of awards from the National Endowment for the Arts 2021 grant cycle received a total of $300,000. Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers praised the award recipients, who she said “represent the vitality and perseverance of arts organizations small and large to overcome significant challenges, transform to new ways of engagement, and forge new relationships that benefit the diverse populations.”
The largest grants went to Motus Theater in Boulder and Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, which were awarded $40,000 each. The Denver Art Museum came next with a $35,000 award, followed by $20,000 grants for the Denver Film Society as well as Catapult Design and the RedLine art center in Denver.
Denver-based writer Toby Altman was awarded $25,000 while the remaining 10 recipients were awarded between $10,000 and $15,000. Those awards went to organizations in Aspen, Telluride, Fort Collins and Wheat Ridge.
The full list of recipients includes:
- Aspen Film, Aspen, $15,000
- Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Aspen, $10,000
- Motus Theater, Boulder, $40,000
- City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, $40,000
- Toby Altman, Denver, $25,000
- Catapult Design, Denver, $20,000
- Denver Art Museum, Denver, $35,000
- Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $10,000
- Denver Film Society, $20,000 Denver, CO
- RedLine, Denver, $20,000
- University of Denver Seminary, Denver, $10,000
- Wonderbound, Denver, $10,000
- Colorado State University, Fort Collins, $10,000
- Colorado State University (on behalf of Center for Literary Publishing), Fort Collins, $10,000
- Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities, Telluride, $15,000
- Central City Opera House Association, Wheat Ridge, $10,000
